Money Talks: Qatar announces $56B budget for 2018

It's the world's biggest exporter of natural gas and the richest country per capita. But low energy prices are eating away at Qatar's revenues. Now its government expects to earn less than it spends, for the third year in a row. TRT World’s Senior Producer Mobin Nasir was in Doha. He reports on the projects that the government is spending on even as it faces a cash crunch.