US-Iran Tensions: US says Iran is arming Houthi rebels in Yemen

The United States has presented what it says is proof that Iran is supplying Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic missiles. Standing in front of remains of a ballistic missile, the US ambassador to the UN, said Iran made and supplied the weapon used by rebels to fire at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia last month. Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington.