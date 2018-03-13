March 13, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Uganda Traffic: Entrepreneurs develop app to make roads safer
Across the African continent, rapid population growth and urbanisation mean that cities are becoming choked by traffic. Commuting has become a major problem because of a lack of public transport and inadequate roads. In the Ugandan capital, a group of entrepreneurs is using a pioneering app to try to make motorcycle travel safer. Gron-ya Harrington reports.
Uganda Traffic: Entrepreneurs develop app to make roads safer
Explore