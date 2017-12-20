Palestine’s capital?

After a week of rage, leaders from across the Muslim world gathered here in Istanbul to unite against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. At an emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, all 57 member states urged the world to recognise East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital. The status of the city is one of the most contested issues in the conflict. And Trump's announcement was seen as a huge blow to the peace process. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the US could no longer be involved - calling for the UN to take over.