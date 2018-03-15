March 15, 2018
Tony Popovic talks about the struggles for Australian football overseas
In an exclusive chat with TRT World’s Beyond the Game, Karabukspor Coach Tony Popovic explains how after years playing abroad and managing the Western Sydney Wanderers to an Asian Champions League victory, it is still tough for Australian football coaches like him to gain credibility on the world stage. #AustralianFootball #TonyPopovic
