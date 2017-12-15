Money Talks: Disney buys parts of 21st Century Fox

It is a deal that has been speculated about since Comcast pulled out. Disney has announced it is going to buy the entertainment assets of Rupert Murdoch's 21st century Fox for $52.54 billion. The deal includes Fox's stake in the satellite broadcaster Sky and its film and TV studio. Disney valued the shares of Murdoch's company at around $40 a share. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis.