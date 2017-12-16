December 16, 2017
Out in the Cold: Zaatari refugee camp prepares for winter
It's one of the largest cities in Jordan, but it's barely been in existence for 5 years. The Zaatari refugee camp is home to tens of thousands of refugees from the war in nearby Syria. The number is only a fraction of the Syrians displaced across the region. While life in the camp is improving, it's still very hard as the cold weather sets in. Francis Collings reports.
