March 15, 2018
POLITICS
Japan Robots: Technology replacing people as helpers
Immigration is one of the defining issues of the 21st Century. Around the world, it's a concern for politicians and voters. Japan is a country where almost the entire population is ethnically Japanese, and people oppose immigration. But Japan's great challenge as it tries to regenerate is a demographic one. Joel Flynn in Tokyo explains how the answer may lie with robot technology.
