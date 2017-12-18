WORLD
Royal Interview: Prince Harry interviews former president Obama
Britain's Prince Harry has interviewed the former US President Barack Obama for a radio programme. A video clip shows the two warming up ahead of the chat, with Harry showing Obama his "serious face". Obama shared his memories of the day he left office, and his hopes for the future. The interview was recorded in Canada, and will be broadcast later in December.
December 18, 2017
