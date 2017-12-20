December 20, 2017
Honduras Elections: Incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez declared winner
Three weeks after the presidential elections in Honduras, the incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez has been declared the winner. But the counting of ballots has been marred by accusations of irregularities. The election followed three weeks of uncertainty and unrest in the country, and the opposition is calling for more protests. Nafisa Latic reports.
