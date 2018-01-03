Will Trump’s decision impact the Middle East?

President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel may have changed the dynamics of the Middle East more than anything else in a generation. Is it a recognition that what's been tried has failed and that it's time for something new? Jerusalem means so much to three great religions - Islam, Judaism and Christianity - so the symbolism of Trump's decision is enormous for billions of people. Is he simply playing to his supporters back home - or does he have the long game in mind?