December 18, 2017
South Sudan Refugees: Loan scheme gives hope to the displaced
Two years after the Juba peace accord was signed to bring peace to South Sudan, the violence and conflict continue. Many South Sudanese have fled and now live in refugee camps in neighbouring countries. Life is tough - but a new scheme is helping people to start their own businesses and save for a better future. As Leon Ssenyange reports, the initiative is already changing lives.
