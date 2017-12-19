BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: Turkey opens its first driverless metro line
After two years of delay, Turkey has its first driverless metro line in Istanbul. The line spans across the Asian part of the city and will carry about 700,000 passengers a day. The project took 5 years to construct, and it cost over $660 million. It's expected to save energy and reduce the emmisions in the megacity, by nearly 80,000 tonnes a year.
December 19, 2017
