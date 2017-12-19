BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: EU members agree to start second round of talks
The UK has moved a step closer to Brexit. Leaders of the 27 remaining member states of the European Union have agreed to start the second phase of talks, that will set the terms for Britain's departure from the bloc. EU officials say they have made headway on citizen's rights and how much money Britain owes to the EU. And British Prime Minister Theresa May says her government is on track to deliver Brexit. TRT World’s Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood joins us from Brussels.
Money Talks: EU members agree to start second round of talks
December 19, 2017
Explore
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Trump, Netanyahu hold second White House meeting as Gaza ceasefire talks narrow
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us