December 19, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Future of Jerusalem: US vetoes UN draft resolution on Jerusalem
The United States has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution opposing its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. All of the 14 other members of the council voted in favour of it. The draft was presented by Egypt, who said the UN should return to previous resolutions that preserved the status quo in Jerusalem. Frank Ucciardo has more.
