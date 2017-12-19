WORLD
Cambodia crackdown, Libya power play? and Pakistan’s charity shutdown
Is Cambodia’s democracy in decline? We went there to see how the government seems to be tightening its grip on power. Meanwhile, Libyan general Khalifa Haftar declares the rival Tripoli government illegitimate. Is he making a move for power? And Pakistan orders more than 20 foreign charities out of the country. We ask what's behind the decision?
December 19, 2017
