December 19, 2017
Grenfell Fire: The tower became a symbol of social inequality in the UK
When a fire ripped through a residential tower block in London this year, people all over the world watched the images. The high death toll from the blaze has become a symbol of social inequality in the United Kingdom. Sarah Morice was at the scene as the building was burning and reports now for our year in review series.
