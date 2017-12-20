December 20, 2017
The Trump Presidency: US president reveals National Security Strategy
China has criticised the White House after the publication of a new US national security policy. President Donald Trump used parts of the document in his speech on Monday to label China and Russia as "rival powers". He said Beijing and other governments were trying to erode US security interests. Adefemi Akinsanya has the details.
