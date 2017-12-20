December 20, 2017
The American Racial Divide: Charlottesville turning point in race relations
From Charlottesville, the NFL, to battles over policing, Black Lives Matter and a border wall - racially barbed conflict has been a defining feature in America this year. Since the beginning of 2017, white supremacists have held at least a dozen rallies across the United States. So, have race relations deteriorated ? Anelise Borges has the story.
