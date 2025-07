ANC’s new era

Former trade unionist Cyril Ramphosa has been elected to lead South Africa's governing party. He stood victorious over the incumbent's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and will likely become the country’s next president in 2019. However, his first task at hand may be to rebuild the ANC. The party of Nelson Mandela once liberated black South Africans from apartheid, but it's now mired in corruption and declining approval ratings.