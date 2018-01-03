ANC’s new era, Austria’s contentious coalition and Trump’s Russia ‘collusion’?

South Africa's ruling party picks a new leader to replace Jacob Zuma after 10 years. Will Cyril Ramphosa bring change to the party? Meanwhile, what does the future hold for Austria, now that its government is sharing power with a far-right political party? And did Donald Trump use Russia to steal last year's presidential election? We challenge author Luke Harding who argues the claims are credible.