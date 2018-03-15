Interview with Kevin Keegan – A football game changer, and tales of Liverpool’s ‘Batman and Robin’

If there's one name synonymous with English football success, it's Kevin Keegan. The former Liverpool and England forward certainly left his mark on the sport - not just in his native country, but in Europe. Semra Hunter sat down with the two-time Ballon d’Or winner to talk about what made him one of the most revered footballers in history. #football #KevinKeegan #Liverpool