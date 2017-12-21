Money Talks: Bitcoin futures begin trading on CME exchange

A week after bitcoin futures began trading on the Chicago-based CBOE exchange, its much bigger rival in the same US city, the CME Group, has launched its own contract for the virtual currency. The introduction of futures allows larger investors such as fund managers to trade in bitcoin and make it a more established asset. But the warnings that it is a bubble about to burst, appear to be getting louder. Jeffrey Tucker, the Director of Content at the Foundation for Economic Education shares his views.