Money Talks: South Africa’s ANC elects Cyril Ramaphosa as new leader

South Africa's governing political party, the African National Congress, has chosen businessman and former union boss Cyril Ramaphosa as its new leader and potentially the country's next president. Laila Humairah takes a look at what lies ahead for the ANC and how this decision could affect South Africa's economy. Lynsey Chutel brings the latest from Johannesburg.