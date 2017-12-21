Money Talks: K-pop star's death raises concern over industry

K-pop fans all over the world are mourning the death of a member of one of South Korea's leading boybands. The vocalist of the group SHINee, Kim Jong-hyun, was just 27 when he died in hospital, after a suspected suicide. Kim's death has reopened a debate over the tough conditions artistes face in the industry, as Laila Humairah reports.