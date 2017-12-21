December 21, 2017
Money Talks: US tax reforms drive global stocks higher
If you have been investing in almost any major stock market during 2017, you are probably feeling the warm glow from your bank balance right now. Hopes that the United States will slash corporate taxes have driven stock prices there to record after record. And much of the rest of the world has followed suit. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas shares his views.
