Money Talks: Saudi Arabia reveals $260 billion budget for 2018

Saudi Arabia's economy has been under pressure ever since oil prices started falling in 2014. And the latest figures show just how bad the damage has been. It now says GDP shrank in 2017 for the first time in eight years. But the government is responding with its biggest spending spree ever. King Salman announced the country's budget for 2018 and he has put the Kingdom's austerity plans on hold. Geopolitics expert and author of the upcoming book ‘Saudi, Inc.’ Ellen Wald joins us from Jacksonville, Florida with analysis.