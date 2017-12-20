December 20, 2017
Future of Jerusalem: Trump threatens to cut aid over UN vote
US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that oppose his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The UN General Assembly is set to hold a rare emergency session to consider a draft resolution against his Jerusalem move. Trump says he'll be watching to see which way countries vote. Ben Tornquist reports.
