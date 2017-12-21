December 21, 2017
The War in Syria: East Ghouta Girls tweet about life under siege
Aid agencies say the humanitarian situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta has reached a critical point. The 400-thousand people estimated to be living in the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus face severe shortages of food and medical supplies. But that isn't stopping two girls from using social media, to tell the world what's happening in their lives. Sara Firth reports.
