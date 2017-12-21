December 21, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cambodia’s ties with China
One of Cambodia’s biggest benefactors is China. Almost 40 years ago, Beijing protected the country from invading Vietnamese troops. Today, it's arguably protecting Cambodia from EU and US sanctions. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is trying to extend his 32-year-rule with a crackdown on opposition parties. And as the West tries to pile on the pressure, China keeps helping them out by building roads and bridges.
Cambodia’s ties with China
Explore