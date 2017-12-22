Somalia Security Challenge: Somalia under threat from Al Shabab and Daesh

As 2018 draws to a close, we're taking a look back at some of the year's biggest stories. Today, we're heading to Somalia. In October, more than 500 people were killed in a double bombing in the country's capital, Mogadishu. It was a reminder that while Somalia has a central government, after years of war it still faces many problems - including violence, famine and disease. Andrew Hopkins reports.