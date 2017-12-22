WORLD
UN vote on Jerusalem
This week started with the United States using its veto to block a UN Security Council resolution. Ambassador Nikki Haley said its decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was a matter of US sovereignty. But, the US could not use its veto at an emergency session of the General Assembly. So the White House resorted to threats. President Trump told his cabinet and the world let them vote against us, we'll save a lot... Presumably from billions of dollars in aid given to nations in Africa, South America and Asia. In a break with diplomacy, Haley says she's taking the names of those who go against the US. So what impact will these tactics have on the future of Jerusalem?
December 22, 2017
