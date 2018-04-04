Nexus: Mark Zuckerberg - Face off

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most powerful people in the world. As his media empire grows by the day - are there enough checks on the influence his social media platforms have on our everyday lives? Is Facebook connecting societies or tearing them apart? On this episode of Nexus to discuss the power of Facebook we have…. * Parenting and lifestyle vlogger Nilly Dahlia * Broadcaster and psychotherapist Lucy Beresford *And Professor in Social Media Marketing Aleksej Heinze