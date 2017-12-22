December 22, 2017
Future of Jerusalem: UN rejects Trump's decision on Jerusalem
The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution against the US' decision to move its Israel embassy to Jerusalem. 128 countries voted in favor of declaring the move to have no legal effect over on the city, which has been divided since 1967. Washington says those who voted in favor will pay a price. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from the United Nations.
