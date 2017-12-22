WORLD
Fighting Boko Haram: Terror group remains top challenge for Nigeria
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari promised to defeat Boko Haram before the end of 2017, but he's failed to achieve that goal. And with the militant group carrying out more and more suicide attacks against civilians, critics question how Buhari's government plans to tackle the terrorist group in 2018. There have been successes against Boko Haram. It's been, driven deeper into the Lake Chad basin. But huge challenges remain, as Sophia Adengo reports from Abuja.
December 22, 2017
