December 22, 2017
UNGA overwhelmingly rejects US’s Jerusalem move
More than 120 countries defied US President Donald Trump and voted in favour of a UNGA resolution calling for the US to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. This despite Trump's threatening to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour. 128 countries backed the non-binding resolution, nine voted against and 35 abstained. 21 countries did not cast a vote.
