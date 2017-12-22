December 22, 2017
Zimbabwe Evictions: Farmer returns to property seized under Mugabe
Fifteen years ago, Zimbabwe's government began seizing property from thousands of white farmers to redress the abuses of colonial rule. But it contributed to the collapse of the country's economy. Now, after 37 years, Zimbabwe has a new leader, and he's promised to restore property rights and compensate farmers. Mmalagabe Motsepe has the story.
