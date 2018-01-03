Rightwing Israeli politician Oren Hazan speaks on the Palestinian occupation | Strait Talk

People like Oren Hazan - the 36-year old rising political star in Israel and calls Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his mentor. He's also found inspiration in Donald Trump - gaining notoriety after taking a selfie with the US President on a recent visit to Israel. I ran into him at the Knesset and asked what he thought about the occupation of Palestinian land.