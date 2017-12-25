December 25, 2017
Money Talks: China aims to reduce poverty and pollution
China has ballooning debt, yet it wants to keep its breakneck growth going. China's economic blueprint for 2018 was revealed at the an annual economic conference attended by China's top leaders. It's watched by investors for clues to policy priorities and economic targets in 2018. Maria Ramos has the details and Professor of Economics at New York University Ann Lee brings his analysis.
