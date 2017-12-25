December 25, 2017
Money Talks: High population growth hurts Egyptian economy
The IMF says Egypt's economic reforms are on track. This paves the way for the country to receive another $2 billion in loans as part of a $12-billion bailout package. Egypt's economy has struggled to recover from the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. But as Maria Ramos reports, it also faces another major challenge; a rapidly growing population.
