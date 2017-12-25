December 25, 2017
Money Talks: Indian Court acquits all accused in $4.7B telecoms scandal
A court in India has cleared a former telecoms minister and other policymakers of wrongdoing in a controversial allocation of licences. The trial lasted almost six years. The case highlighted what has been seen as one of the country's biggest corruption scandals. Ishan Russell tells us how the scam cost India's government an estimated $39 billions.
