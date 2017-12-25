December 25, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Sudan Refugees: Refugee programme helps Sudanese cope in Uganda
South Sudan's government and rebel groups have signed a ceasefire deal to end a four-year civil war. For many who fled the fighting, life in camps in neighbouring Uganda have been tough. But a village savings programme is now helping people cope. As Leon Ssenyange reportsfrom Imvempi Camp Uganda, the initiative is already changing some people's lives
