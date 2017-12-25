December 25, 2017
WORLD
Sudan Sanctions: Almost half the population lives in poverty
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in Sudan, wrapping up the first leg a three-nation Africa tour. It's aimed at building trade and investment partnerships and is the first time a sitting Turkish President has visited Sudan. TRT World correspondent Kim Vinnell has been following the latest developments from Khartoum and she sent us this report.
