Liberia Elections: Voting set to open in presidential run-off

Liberians will vote on Tuesday for a new president to take over from Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. The two candidates in the run-off election couldn't be more different. One's a technocrat from the ruling elite who served as Johnson-Sirleaf's vice president. The other is a former football star, revered in Liberia's poorer areas. Ben Said reports.