December 26, 2017
WORLD
Amman Congestion: Jordan's capital strains under refugee crisis
The capital of Jordan is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities. But these days, Amman is struggling to cope with traffic congestion, urban migration and an infrastructure that needs updating. These pressures have only intensified, as the country sits on the frontlines of the Syrian refugee crisis. Francis Collings reports from there.
