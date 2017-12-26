Money Talks: Rising inflation hurts UK's Christmas shopping

A financial pinch on British households is dampening festive spirits on Christmas. It is partly a result of Brexit; inflation has risen above 3%. That's put a big squeeze on living standards and it hurts businesses as well. Kristina Partsinevelos looks at how British retailers are faring during this holiday season. For more on this, we are joined by Mike Ingram, Chief Market Strategist at brokerage firm WH Ireland, from London and luxury brands expert Bonnie Pressman from New York.