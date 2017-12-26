December 26, 2017
Money Talks: Wealthy Londoners hire Christmas decorators
The average British family is said to spend just over one thousand dollars on Christmas including gifts, food and parties. But some families are spending four times that amount on hiring people to decorate their houses for them. Prices for professional Christmas decorators typically start at $4,000. Kate King met one company that has been decking the halls of wealthy Londoners.
