December 26, 2017
BIZTECH
Money Talks: Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers cut budget
It’s no secret that hosting events like the World Cup or the Olympics is a pricey affair. And cost overruns are not only common, they’re almost guaranteed. Tokyo is now struggling to cut the surging costs of hosting the Summer Games in 2020. The Japanese government has, at the same time, approved a record budget for next year. Ben Tornquist has more.
