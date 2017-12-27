BIZTECH
Money Talks: Repeal of Obamacare could affect millions of people
Despite enormous odds, President Donald Trump pushed through the biggest tax cuts in the US in three decades, despite accusations that the changes mostly favour the rich, including his own business empire. Trump has so far failed to fulfill his other big campaign promise, to repeal his predecessor's healthcare act. But the tax overhaul did chip away at Obamacare and that's already having consequences for Americans. Giles Gibson reports and we are joined by Max Wolff, Chief Economist at Disruptive Technology Advisers, from New York and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
December 27, 2017
