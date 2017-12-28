Money Talks: Paradise Papers expose corrupt firms and people

It is the biggest haul of financial documents exposing how the world's richest companies and people exploit laws and avoid taxes. Mobin Nasir reports on how the Paradise Papers have drawn the spot light on tax havens and turned the pressure on governments around the world to do more to fight corruption. Tommaso Faccio, International Tax Expert at the Nottingham University Business School, discusses the fallout for tax havens.